The weekend intersection closure at 23rd Street and Chester Avenue have been rescheduled to July 12 through July 15.
The closures are expected to start at 7 p.m. on July 12 and will re-open by 5 a.m. on July 15, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP).
During the closures northbound and southbound motorists should use H Street or L Street to cross the 23rd and 24th Street corridor, according to TRIP.
Eastbound motorists can turn south on H Street to 21st Street and continue east to L Street to return to eastbound 23rd Street and Highway 178. Eye Street and K Street are expected to remain open, according to TRIP.
Aside from that, northbound and southbound traffic on H Street, between California Avenue and Truxtun Avenue, will remain one lane in each direction until July 15 at 7 p.m., according to TRIP.
