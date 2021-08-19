Traffic accident in Wasco severely injures 1 driver

A traffic collision at the intersection of Scofield Avenue and McCombs Road in Wasco left one driver with major injuries and another with minor injuries Thursday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.
Around 11:40 a.m., Wasco deputies were dispatched to the intersection and found one driver pinned in a vehicle. Kern County Department firefighters had to remove him, KCSO said in a news release.
The other driver was treated at the scene. PG&E arrived to repair a utility pole and downed utility lines, according to the KCSO.
Anyone with information can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.