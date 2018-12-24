The pews of the St. Francis of Assisi Parish filled with families in red and black, dressed in their Sunday best on Christmas Eve.
Voices singing “O Come All Ye Faithful” filled the cathedral hall on one of the busiest days churches experience throughout the year.
Some of the voices were a little higher than usual.
At 2 p.m., the parish held it’s “children’s Mass,” a way for families with little kids to get the service out of the way during what can be a busy time of year.
“Usually we go to midnight Mass, but he’s not up for it,” said Eric White, while holding his 1-year-old son, Calvin.
This will be Calvin’s second Christmas. He was born in November 2017.
White said his family had been going to the parish for years, and were sure not to skip the Christmas Eve event.
“The church looks real nice right now,” he said. “The singing, the decorations and all that, it’s pretty great.”
St. Francis holds six Masses on Christmas Eve to accommodate everyone who wishes to take part, including the traditional midnight Mass, that begins at 11:30 p.m., and lets the attendees ring in Christmas Day together.
But those who didn’t want to stay up too late still got into the Christmas spirit.
“It’s Christmas, it’s the birth of our Lord and it’s time to celebrate,” said Don Ward, who has been an usher at St. Francis for more than 30 years.
He ushered in families before the service, and also helped collect the offering, among other duties.
“I enjoy it,” he said of his service. “It’s a ministry that needs to be done.”
The parish also holds three services on Christmas Day.
The early service on Christmas Eve was so full, some people needed to sit in a small overflow room toward the back of the church.
Denise Eyherabide was one of those. She resigned herself to watching the goings-on livestreamed through a television.
But she was happy to give up her seat and allow somebody else to see the message in person.
And she was glad the early service would allow her to visit friends after it was over.
“It’s a beautiful tradition,” she said. “Everything about it is beautiful. If you really believe in God, the best thing you can do is go to Mass.”
