The vendors at The Villa at Scenic River are teaming up with Bakersfield's Ronald McDonald House for a toy drive on Dec. 7, according to a news release.
The toy drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4015 River Ln. It will help bring smiles to hospitalized children, according to the release.
Those who donate an unwrapped toy will be entered to win a gift basket filled with items donated by the vendors. The drawing will be at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 7, according to the release.
