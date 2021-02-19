WHERE TO GO

Hazards such as bees, pesticides and ongoing farming operations make it inadvisable for members of the public to walk onto a private almond orchard.

But providing visitors stay in their cars, a gorgeous view is in store as this year's almond bloom nears. Here are a few places tourists can drive by to check it out:

Visit Bakersfield recommends taking 7th Standard Road a few miles west of Highway 99, or Snow Road between Highway 43 and Zerker Road. It says Kimberlina Road near Wasco is also promising.

Tripadvisor suggests Highway 43 between Interstate 5 and Shafter, as well as Highway 58 between Highway 43 and I-5.

Blogger Claire Aucella sends sightseers to Panama Lane near I-5, as well as around Coffee and 7th Standard roads.