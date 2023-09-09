Union Cemetery

Democratic Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, of the 35th District, sits listening with Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and 32nd District Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, as they wait for their chance to speak at the Memorial Day ceremonies Monday at Union Cemetery.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Axes are being dropped on bills en masse lately as the state Legislature finishes reviewing hundreds of pending bills before the conclusion of the 2023 legislative session Thursday.

As of Friday, at least five bills have advanced through the Assembly floor to address the state’s fentanyl crisis, perhaps one of the most pressing issues on the agenda, next to affordable housing, wildfire insurance and the state's homelessness crisis.