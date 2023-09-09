Axes are being dropped on bills en masse lately as the state Legislature finishes reviewing hundreds of pending bills before the conclusion of the 2023 legislative session Thursday.
As of Friday, at least five bills have advanced through the Assembly floor to address the state’s fentanyl crisis, perhaps one of the most pressing issues on the agenda, next to affordable housing, wildfire insurance and the state's homelessness crisis.
But not all fentanyl bills passed. In a last-ditch effort Tuesday, Republican lawmakers failed to pass a forced floor vote on Assembly Constitutional Amendment 12, also known as Alexandra’s Law, a proposed ballot initiative that would have taken the bill to the voters by referendum in the March election.
If passed, the bill would have required judges to provide written notice to convicted fentanyl dealers that they can be charged with murder if caught selling to someone who died from an overdose.
But the bill failed following the 45-18 vote, with all 45 votes coming from Democrats.
Despite her staunch support for fentanyl-related bills, Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, abstained from voting on ACA 12, saying it would have done nothing to move the needle on fentanyl enforcement.
“How is handing a murderer a slip of paper helping anyone?” Bains asked, adding, “Not one additional murderer will be convicted or stay behind bars longer if that bill passed. ... That’s the nitty and gritty.”
In an interview with The Californian, Bains declined to explain why she abstained, rather than vote no, and referred back to her earlier statement.
Supporters of ACA 12 said it would have created a legal pathway for the state to hold repeat dealers accountable in a way similar to existing drunken driving laws, which empowers a judge to convict drivers of voluntary manslaughter in the event they kill someone.
It’s also the second iteration of a bill, previously authored as Senate Bill 44, written by state Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Santa Ana, which was axed by the California Senate Public Safety Committee in April despite 22 co-authors and bipartisan support.
“Fentanyl is killing nearly 6,000 Californians each year,” said state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield. “Yet, the majority party has sat on their hands, refusing to take action on ACA 12 and other important measures, which would hold fentanyl death dealers accountable for selling this poison. Since politicians won’t act, ACA 12 would have allowed California voters to make the decision.”
Dissenters to the bill, like Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles, felt the Legislature had already passed plenty of fentanyl bills, and that ACA 12 fails to recognize the root of drug abuse while inadvertently leading to mass incarceration.
“This body has passed more legislation related to fentanyl than any legislative body in California’s history,” said Bryan during the floor session, according to media reports.
Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, who chairs the Assembly Public Safety Committee, instead expressed interest in a “public health-related approach.”
Because constitutional amendments require a two-thirds vote in both houses before going to voters as a referendum, it’s all but impossible without widespread appeal in the state’s Democratic majority and the public.
“That is what Sacramento does,” Bains said. “People get up here and pretend to be working on issues by passing these bills that do absolutely nothing.”
While fentanyl prevention bills pass without much fanfare, Bains felt measures like ACA 12, which involve enforcement around the drug, represent a divorce between how the parties understand drug abuse.
“That’s the problem in Sacramento. There’s a dichotomy,” Bains said. “There’s people on one side saying it's health care. There’s people on the other side (saying) no, it’s more stricter penalties — and that’s where you have someone like me that says it’s both.”
Bains, a longtime addiction expert and doctor in Bakersfield, focused on fentanyl as one of her top priorities during her 2022 campaign, a year after the California Department of Public Health found fentanyl was responsible for 5,722 overdose deaths statewide, a 40% increase from the year prior.
It was the topic of her first bill, Assembly Bill 33, which if passed would create a state fentanyl task force. Bains also lobbied successfully to include $11 million in the 2023-24 state budget for a Kern County Fentanyl Task Force.
She also co-authored Assembly Bill 701, a bill proposed by Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua, D-Stockton, that would add fentanyl to the controlled substance list — alongside cocaine, crack and heroin — and raise penalties for dealers who are found selling more than a kilogram.
“What I’m doing is trying to find solutions to fight the fentanyl crisis,” Bains said. “Not creating more government forums while pretending that paperwork solves problems, because it doesn’t.”
As of Friday afternoon, she said, the bill passed through the Public Safety Committee and will be heard on the Senate floor. And AB 33 will go before the governor’s desk this week.