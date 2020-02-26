The woman described as the “operational chief” of the Kern County Elections Division is no longer working for the county. The news became public less than a week before Election Day, although few details were available Wednesday.
Assistant Registrar of Voters Jackie St. George was hired in July to replace Karen Rhea, who has long overseen elections in Kern County.
St. George, however, is out at the county, according to the Kern County Auditor-Controller’s Department, which oversees the division.
The department did not immediately provide details of St. George’s departure, stating it was a personnel matter.
Although Mary Bedard officially carries the title of registrar of voters, she also serves as the auditor-controller and county clerk, leaving the operations of the Elections Division mostly in the hands of the assistant registrar of voters, who until recently had been St. George.
Late last year, the Elections Division experienced an exodus of some of its most experienced staffers, leading to questions about its ability to handle the upcoming election. In addition to Rhea, three other top officials retired in November.
Bedard said Wednesday she expected next week's election to run smoothly despite St. George's departure and last year's retirements.
"I’ve been a Registrar of Voters now for seven years. We’ve got other people that have been coming on for the last several years," she said. "We’ve been preparing for months, so I really don’t see it impacting this upcoming election at all."
Earlier this month, sample ballots were sent out after voters received mail-in ballots, notably later than the norm. St. George explained in mid-February the county had taken longer than usual because staff spent extra time fact checking in the wake of last year’s retirements.
Bedard said the county has met all state deadlines as the election has approached.
"What we’ve been saying to the board of supervisors, and since last year with the retirements, is that things are going to perhaps take a little bit longer," she said. "We want to make sure we take time and get things right. We’ve known that all along."
Assistant Auditor-Controller Aimee Espinoza will fill in St. George's position. Bedard said the county would reassess the Election's Division after the election concludes.
St. George came to Kern County with 20 years of elections experience. She worked in Colorado, Nevada and California. Her most recent position before Kern County was with Contra Costa County.
(1) comment
Getting our election officials from Costra Costa County is like getting your accountant from the parol pool of recently released bank robbers. Sam writes how all elections management hails the capabilities of their staff while we “common folk” witness some of the most egregious balloting in Kern County including this last years FRAUDULENT passing of measure N with JUUUST enough passing votes amazingly appearing A MONTH after the initiative was all but defeated!!! Our Elections office is BROKEN. Now with 1000’s of illegals set to vote in this years election, WE AMERICANS ARE SCREWED!!
