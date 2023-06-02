Now through Sept. 22, cooling centers will open throughout Kern County when the heat is just too much to handle.
Kern County General Services, in cooperation with the Department of Aging and Adult Services, other Kern County agencies and PG&E will open cooling centers from 1 to 8 p.m. when the National Weather Service forecasts the temperature to exceed particular highs.
Cooling centers will open in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 93 degrees or higher.
A daily report will be issued by 11 a.m. on the day before centers open. Weekend cooling center openings will be released by 11 a.m. on Friday. Monday Cooling Center openings will be released by 11 a.m. Sunday.
SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY CENTERS
Arvin — Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive
Bakersfield — East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road
Bakersfield — The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st St.
Lake Isabella — Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.
Maricopa — Gusher Hall, 271 California St.
Shafter — Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave.
Taft — Taft Community Center- Activity Building, 500 Cascade Place
Frazier Park — Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive
Rosamond — Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th St.
California City — Strata Center, 10350 Heather Ave.