Brittany Gibson, a senior nutrition worker for Meals on Wheels, helps monitor the cooling center at the East Bakersfield Veterans Building on July 9, 2021, when the temperature reached 109 degrees.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

Now through Sept. 22, cooling centers will open throughout Kern County when the heat is just too much to handle.

Kern County General Services, in cooperation with the Department of Aging and Adult Services, other Kern County agencies and PG&E will open cooling centers from 1 to 8 p.m. when the National Weather Service forecasts the temperature to exceed particular highs.