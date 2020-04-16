Food for the Frontline was formed in Bakersfield to feed hospital staff and help struggling local restaurants — all at the same time.
And despite a little hitch Thursday, the fledgling charitable organization appeared to be performing exactly as advertised.
"We're here for the community," said Debbie Stone, a registered nurse who works in the Emergency Department at Mercy Hospital Southwest.
"But it's always nice to get a big thank you back," she said.
Late Thursday afternoon, that thank you came in the form of 50 individual meals of chicken piccata, chile relleno, steak fajitas or Cajun salmon. All for Stone and her colleagues who put themselves on the line every day to serve the community and maybe save a few lives while they're at it.
It was less than three weeks ago that Frontline Kern County began raising funds through local donations. Working with the Kern Community Foundation, they asked area residents to help them with an idea: provide quality meals to emergency room staff who may be feeling a little overwhelmed these days, and in so doing, support local restaurateurs and their staffs, who also happen to be feeling apprehensive.
"We're just so happy the community is thinking of us, too," said Frances Cueto, the owner of Chef Lino's Grill, the restaurant that cooked, prepared and delivered the 50 meals to Mercy Southwest.
To be asked to help front-line medical professionals, while at the same time, receiving a lifeline from the community, Cueto said, is a blessing.
"Every day was getting worse," she said on the phone, just hours before she helped load dozens of savory dinners onto a cart outside the hospital's ER.
"One hundred meals yesterday, 50 today," Cueto said.
She and her staff have been in "panic mode" as the COVID-19 shutdown has drastically cut into business. But after receiving these orders, it's taken some of the pressure off.
"It's amazing to feel like we can breathe a little bit," she said.
As the citywide effort really gets underway, an effort with a lot of moving parts, there are bound to be hurdles to overcome and unforeseen problems to solve. On Thursday, one of those hitches made itself known when security officers at Mercy Southwest temporarily put the kibosh on the food delivery.
For 15 or 20 minutes, Cueto and her team waited for someone who could make a decision about whether the ER crew could accept the culinary gift.
Eventually, the decision was made, and the dinners were wheeled inside. Another lesson learned.
George Hay, marketing director for Jim Burke Ford Lincoln, who founded the local effort with help from state Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, said as of the end of this week, the organization will have delivered more than 670 meals.
"Everything we’ve accomplished was made possible through donations large and small from people throughout Kern County and organizations like Bakersfield West Rotary," Hay said in an email. "We plan to continue as long as there is a need and public support. We are already scheduling deliveries for next week."
"We look forward to partnering with more local businesses," he said, "to feed those who fight to keep us healthy."
