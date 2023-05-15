 Skip to main content
Tommy Hays, Bakersfield's elder statesman of western swing and country guitar, dies at 93

Friends and fans remember Tommy Hays as a gentleman and a gentle man. But he had a mischievous side, too, and a gleam in his eye that made you think he knew something that you didn't. And he probably did.

A working guitarist, band leader and vocalist since his arrival in Bakersfield in 1947, Hays would become a living link between the western music of the late-1940s and the electrified country and honky-tonk sounds of the 1950s and ’60s that would give rise to what we now know as the Bakersfield Sound.

