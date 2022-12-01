Toddler hit on Thanksgiving identified by coroner, death ruled accident

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a toddler who was struck on Thanksgiving by a family member driving a car and ruled the death an accident.
Adela Catalina Hurtado was struck in the 500 block of Adams Street and died at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, according to the coroner’s news release.
The California Highway Patrol wrote in its news release the incident happened the morning of Nov. 24 in the 500 block of Adam Street where the family was preparing for Thanksgiving.
Hurtado was behind a parked 2004 Ford Mustang, and an 18-year-old man who didn’t “notice the child” got into the car, the CHP news release said. The driver began reversing and hit the child, who then suffered a head injury, that news release added.
Drugs and alcohol didn’t appear to be factors, the CHP wrote.