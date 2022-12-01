 Skip to main content
Toddler hit on Thanksgiving identified by coroner, death ruled accident

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a toddler who was struck on Thanksgiving by a family member driving a car and ruled the death an accident. 

Adela Catalina Hurtado was struck in the 500 block of Adams Street and died at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, according to the coroner’s news release.

