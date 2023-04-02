 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toddler badly hurt in east Bakersfield collision

Slide Breaking News (copy)

A collision between a sedan and a pickup in east Bakersfield Sunday put a toddler in the hospital with major injuries, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.

The agency reported the sedan was traveling west on Niles Street shortly after noon when it hit a truck that was crossing at the intersection with King Street, having already stopped at the posted stop sign there.

Coronavirus Cases