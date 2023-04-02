Toddler badly hurt in east Bakersfield collision

A collision between a sedan and a pickup in east Bakersfield Sunday put a toddler in the hospital with major injuries, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.
The agency reported the sedan was traveling west on Niles Street shortly after noon when it hit a truck that was crossing at the intersection with King Street, having already stopped at the posted stop sign there.
A news release said the truck rolled several times before coming to rest on the south sidewalk on Niles, while the sedan sheared a utility pole at its base before stopping.
A 2-year-old in a forward-facing child safety seat inside the sedan was being treated an a local hospital, the release said. It added that both drivers and additional passengers sustained minor injuries, and some of them were taken to a hospital for treatment.
A police investigation of the collision was expected to close the intersection for four to five hours. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.