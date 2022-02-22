Todd Reeves announce candidacy for assessor-recorder

Todd Reeves, the chief appraiser in the Kern County Assessor’s Office, has announced his candidacy for assessor-recorder.
A graduate of Fresno State with 25 years experience in appraisal — eight of which are as the chief appraiser — Reeves seeks to replace Jon Lifquist, who is retiring after two terms.
“I believe the job of the assessor is to be fair with the property owners and to manage property-assessment values consistently and without regard to any county budget shortfalls,” Reeves said in a campaign announcement. “I have the experience, dedication and backbone to do just that.”
Reeves is the second candidate to announce their intention to run for the position. Assistant Assessor-Recorder Laura Avila said she was going to seek her boss’s office last week.
In a statement, Reeves said he would campaign over the next several months to earn the support of Kern County voters. He was born in Bakersfield, and has four children. His campaign announcement says he and his family are members of Valley Baptist Church.
“Over the next several months, I will work hard to earn the support and vote of Kern County voters and be available to explain what this position means to taxpayers, explain my philosophy as an assessor, and hear from property owners and community leaders on what they would like to see improved in the assessor’s office,” he said in the statement.
The office comes up for election in June.