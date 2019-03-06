20190307-bc-ashwednesday

Pastor Dawn Wilder of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Marilu Medina observe Ash Wednesday.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Pastor Dawn Wilder of Emmanuel Lutheran Church dabs a smudge of ashes on the forehead of Marilu Medina Wednesday morning in downtown Bakersfield. Mill Creek Christian Church and Emmanuel Lutheran Church offered Ash Wednesday ashes to people walking and driving past the corner of Truxtun Avenue and L Street in observance of the start of the holy season of Lent. Emmanuel Lutheran, located at 1900 Baker St., will be among the churches holding Ash Wednesday services this evening. Emmanuel's begins at 7 p.m.

