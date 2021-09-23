Today Cleaners extends pledge to donate $10 for every pet adopted at Bakersfield Animal Care Center through Saturday

After 140 pets were adopted from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, Today Cleaners donated $1,400 to the shelter as part of a special incentive.
Today Cleaners had pledged to donate $10 for the first 250 pet adoptions during the shelter's annual Clear the Shelters event, which took place Wednesday.
"It warmed my heart to see families walk out with their new furry friends," Today Cleaners owner Jeff Newman said in a news release. "Every pet deserves a forever home, and our team is honored to have participated in the event."
A total of 80 pets are still available for adoption, the release said, and Today Cleaners has extended its pledge through Saturday.
"Today Cleaners is proud to call Bakersfield our home and we are always looking for ways to give back to our community," Newman said. "We are honored to present this check to the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center and look forward to the community collaboration for years to come."