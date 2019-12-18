Today Cleaners donated $1,000 to Toys for Tots on Wednesday all thanks to the success of their first annual toy drive, according to a news release.
The cleaning company pledges to donate $5 to Toys for Tots for every new and unwrapped toy donated at their location during the month of November. The company was able to collect 179 toys and because of that they have donated $1,000 to the toy drive, according to the release.
A check was presented to Darlene Doughty, local Bakersfield coordinator for Toys for Tots on Wednesday at their Marketplace store at 9000 Ming Ave., according to the release.
“Partnering with Toys for Tots is just one way we can do our part in our community,” said Jeff Newman Jr., president and owner of Today Cleaners. “Seeing our customers and members of the community walk through the door to drop off a toy for our local children made our hearts so happy. We are thrilled to be able to present this check to Toys for Tots and look forward to the community collaboration for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.