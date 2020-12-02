Today Cleaners Toys for Tots Toy Drive was so successful, the company was also able to donate $1,000 to the cause.
According to a news release from Today Cleaners, the second annual event collected 294 toys throughout November, which will be distributed to local children for Christmas. Additionally, Today Cleaners pledged to donate $5 for the first 200 toys donated.
On Dec. 10, a $1,000 check will be presented to Darlene Doughty, Bakersfield coordinator for Toys for Tots, at 8 a.m. at the Today Cleaners located at The Marketplace in southwest Bakersfield.
“We feel it is especially important to give back to our community during these times of great need,” Today Cleaners President and Owner Jeff Newman said in the news release. “We can’t thank our customers and community enough for coming together for a second year in a row to help bring joy with toys to local children this Christmas. Today Cleaners is honored to present this check to Toys for Tots and we hope to make a positive impact in the community for years to come.”