Today Cleaners announces $15,000 in local donations

Today Cleaners gave the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society a $10,000 donation for the construction of the future Bakersfield Fire Department museum. The check presentation took place Tuesday at the Bakersfield Fire Department station 2101 H St. in Bakersfield.
Jeff Newman, the owner of Today Cleaners, also pledged to donate $10 per toy for the first 250 toys collected in November. This promise resulted in a $5,000 donation to Toys for Tots Bakersfield. Newman also presented a check to Darlene Doughty, local Toys for Tots Bakersfield coordinator, on Tuesday.