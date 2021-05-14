To prevent children's deaths, Health Department encourages water safety

Since 2014, 35 children have died from accidental drowning in Kern County. Three of those deaths occurred last year.
As pool season begins, the Kern County Public Health Services Department is encouraging residents to take steps to keep children safe around bodies of water. While water can be fun, the health department says it also poses serious dangers.
“The drowning of a child is a tragic occurrence for families and communities,” Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health, said in a news release. “Parents and caregivers can play a key role in preventing children from drowning.”
To keep children safe, the Health Department says children should always be supervised when in or around water. Groups of adults should select a “water watcher” who is responsible for watching children in the water for around 15 minutes at a time.
A free water watcher lanyard can be picked up at the Public Health office located at 1800 Mt. Vernon Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Adults should also empty all water containers, including tubs and buckets, after use. Fences should be installed around home pools, the Health Department said in the release. The fence should be at least four feet high, with self closing and latching gates.
The Health Department also encourages adults to learn CPR.
“Performing resuscitation on a drowning victim in the time it takes for first responders to arrive could save their life,” the release said.