Most people agree: Hart Park has a ton of potential, but it also needs a ton of improvements.
This week, Kern County took steps to make those much-needed improvements a reality, but there's also potential for controversy.
The county's Hart Park Master Plan, presented earlier this week by County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop at a meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission, includes the removal of two historic structures from the park: the 80-year-old adobe house near the east end of the park and the 86-year-old Kern River wheelhouse further west, which has been in a state of collapse for the better part of a decade.
"For the most part, people don't care about it," Alsop said of the Hart Park Adobe. "It (the demolotion) is not being done to create a parking lot. It's a concession-entertainment area."
The peacocks would remain, he said.
The adobe structure, a former park ranger residence sometimes called the “Peacock House” for all the peacocks that gather nearby, was on Kern's list of non-reinforced masonry buildings that have in the past faced the prospect of demolition.
Ten years ago, the county cited an inspection that found a lack of structural integrity between the foundation and the walls, and between the walls and the roof system.
The county believed the old house, built in 1939 by the WPA, could be a liability in the event of an earthquake.
There's no indication the building has ever been identified as a historical structure on any local or state historical registry.
Bill Cooper, former president of the Kern River Parkway Foundation, said the foundation had control of the house for a time in an effort to save it from the wrecking ball. He still believes it should be saved.
"This community has a reputation for not preserving historic structures," Cooper said of Bakersfield. "That building is part of the history of the park."
Stephen Montgomery, a longtime local advocate of preserving Kern County's architectural history, said the house survived the 1952 earthquake, even as masonry buildings across the county crumbled. He questioned the accuracy of the county's study.
"The adobe house is among those WPA adobes assessed in 1981 by a report commissioned by the county as being 'unsafe' as unreinforced masonry," Montgomery said. "That report was readopted in this century without actually reassessing the buildings involved."
So why keep the house?
Hart Memorial Park is a popular destination, he said, and it's getting plenty of use.
"Lacking in the parkway corridor along the Kern River is any kind of interpretive center to provide information on the biology of the river and park corridor," Montgomery said.
"I’ve provided Bill Cooper of the Kern River Parkway Foundation a plan to renovate and repurpose the house for just that occupancy including making it ADA accessible. The value of using a building that has its own historic credentials is it provides a direct cultural tie to how the county has grown and developed."
While the two agree on the adobe house, they diverge somewhat on what to do with the wheelhouse.
"The old waterwheel," Montgomery said, "should be rebuilt by a grant or private subscription with the one change of putting it on a sound foundation as specified by the reconstruction design architects.
"In the meantime the proposal to dismantle it cataloguing the surviving parts and pieces is the best outcome. That and the curators involved in its disassembly should take as many detail photos as possible of it and its nature and details of construction."
Cooper was somewhat less reverent, but he ultimately agrees that the history of the structure is valuable.
"It's probably best they drop a match in the middle of it," he said, only half-joking. "That wood is full of termites."
"But I think the structure should be rebuilt."
