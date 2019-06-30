Thank you for your loyal readership of The Bakersfield Californian.
Today, as we begin our ownership by Sound News Media Inc., we’d like to introduce you to our new format. Your newspaper and e-Edition look a little different today, but we’re still committed to providing you with all the local news and information you’ve come to expect. That does not change.
Starting today, we return seven days a week to the broadsheet format that so many of you have told us you enjoy. Your weekday paper once again comes in more sections, making it easier to share with your family or co-workers.
“The Bakersfield Californian and the Harrell-Fritts family have established a 122-year tradition of excellence which we have every intention of continuing on with.” said Steven Malkowich of Sound News Media Inc.
Your newspaper will continue to be reported, written, edited and designed by the same people who have admirably served you for years. Many of these professionals have covered news in this community for decades.
But our talented and dedicated staff members don’t just work here — they live here, buy homes here, send their children to school here and participate in the life of the community. They’re invested here.
As always, we’d like to hear from you. Feel free to call us at 661-395-7384 or send email to local@bakersfield.com. After all, we are committed to our community.
