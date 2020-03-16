In an abundance of caution and following guidance from health officials, The Bakersfield Californian temporarily is not accepting walk-in customers and clients. We ask that our valued readers and advertisers use the following phone numbers and email addresses to reach us.
Newsroom: 395-7384 or local@bakersfield.com
Classified advertising: 395-7497
Display advertising: 395-7503
Legal advertising: 395-7207
Obituaries: 395-7302
Customer care/circulation: 392-5777. This is a 24-hour automated system, with representatives available to answer calls from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or go to https://services.bakersfield.com/cgi-bin/cmo_cmo.sh/custservice/web/login.html?siteid=TBC
