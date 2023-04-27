'To never be forgotten': Victims' rights march offers chance to remember lives lost too soon

The woman stood in quiet remembrance.
Her forehead creased in sadness Thursday as she gazed at a photo of a loved one placed along Truxtun Avenue by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office near the County Administrative Center.
Several photos away, a man kissed a picture of Daniel Gregory, killed in Lake Isabella on Oct. 13, 2022.
“My boy, my boy,” he said.
There were 100 homicides last year in Kern County, said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. And these victims’ families came out in droves to remember and honor their loved ones killed by a violent crime during a victims’ rights march held in downtown Bakersfield.
“Those impacted by the murder of a loved one — they suffer tremendously,” Zimmer said.
Pictures lining Truxtun Avenue offered people the ability to exchange memories of their family members, Zimmer added. It’s a chance to honor a life taken away too soon.
Everyone from babies and toddlers to older family members arrived to march under the beating sun. Many held signs demanding justice and wore shirts depicting their loved ones.
This year, Zimmer especially focused on children who’ve died and the indelible impact their loss leaves on a parent. She pointed out local children whose cases resulted in a lifelong prison term while lauding police officers and prosecutors who ensured the punishment.
“Children are our greatest blessing,” Zimmer said. “But in the criminal justice system, they are the most vulnerable victims.”
Clara Alvarez, the mother of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre, spoke at the event to explain how the loss of a child has forever changed her. Alatorre’s killer, Armando Cruz, was sentenced last year to a life term in prison without the possibility of parole for killing her after raping her.
“My daughter was murdered by an animal that preyed on an innocent young girl,” Alvarez said. “My world fell to pieces when I learned ... (she) was killed. The media shared way too much, even though I begged them not to.”
Some peace comes for Alvarez because she knows her daughter’s killer won’t harm anyone else again. But, that sorrow doesn’t ever escape her because the mother won’t ever see her daughter again.
A person can never get over the death of a child — but, as time wears on, the pain becomes easier to manage. Alvarez remembers her daughter telling her to not be sad when upset. It’s a statement she recalls to help her process her overwhelming grief.
“I don’t ever want to forget my daughter or what it felt like when I learned that she had passed,” Alvarez said. “Because she deserves to never be forgotten.”
