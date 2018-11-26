TJ Cox has taken the lead over David Valadao in the the 21st Congressional District following new election updates posted by Kern County late Monday. Cox now leads by 438 votes, according to the California Target Book, which is tracking races.
Cox, a Democrat, has been steadily gaining votes on the three-term incumbent, Valadao, a Republican. If he wins, and the vote count is not yet over, it would be a major upset in a race that was not predicted to be highly competitive.
"It's exciting but not surprising," said Cox spokesman Phil Vander Klay, who noted that late votes were trending in favor of Cox and now seemed to put him on track for victory.
(1) comment
At this point, what difference does it make? Just one more Trump-hater in the House to obstruct him (Trump) from doing what We The People elected him to do. Yawn.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.