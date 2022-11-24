Tips for the season: Stay safe, while shopping, physically — and mentally

The giving spirit seeps naturally into wallets and hearts this holiday season as the desire to give back and nab shopping deals equally pour out of residents.
Whether it’s through spending time with family or money on deals or on those with less in life, these months are defined by giving.
But many warp this definition of giving.
“Although holidays are seen as a time for giving, criminals view the holiday season as a time for taking,” Bakersfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Pair, spokesman for the department, wrote in an email.
Here are a few ways to stay safe this holiday season.
“Property crimes like burglary, theft and mail theft are common this time of year,” wrote Kern County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Meza. “Prevention is key with these types of crimes. Property crimes are (a) crime of opportunity, so reduce the window of opportunity.”
CAR THEFTS
While violent crimes have decreased throughout California this year, car thefts have broken records.
Morethan 745,000 cars have been stolen throughout America in the last three quarters, which is a 24 percent increase compared to the same time period a year before, according to the National Institute of Crime Bureau. That’s almost $6.6 billion lost in revenue and vehicle thefts are at their highest point since they peaked in 2008.
But local experts say there are a few keys ways to ensure you aren’t the chosen one.
Park in a crowded, well-lit place and try not to park far from your destination, said Bakersfield California Highway Patrol Officer Tomas Martinez, spokesman for the office.
Don’t keep anything visible on your seats, experts said. Even a shopping bag used as a trash bag could lead to a car break-in, Martinez added.
“Some people are desperate,” Martinez added, “and they'll just break that window to get whatever it is they think they might get out of that bag.”
Meza added just a simple act of double-checking a vehicle’s locked doors could prevent theft. Manually check the door handle rather than relying on a key fob or hearing honks to see if the car is indeed secure.
“There are devices that can block the signal to a key fob and thieves might have them,” Meza noted.
People shop around the holidays, Martinez added, so criminals expect cars loaded with valuables.
“If you must return to your car while shopping, put your bags in the trunk and move your car to a different location … criminals will be watching,” Pair wrote.
ONLINE FRAUD
When shopping online, use a credit card only, Meza added. A credit card can track purchases and allow the owner to disavow purchases that they didn't make.
Only shop at sites with a “lock” sign on the URL, and heed any warnings on a particular website, she added.
Don’t click on links sent via text message sent from an unknown number and be suspicious of prices that seem too good to be true, the California Attorney General's Office also recommended. Always make sure an online business is legitimate by searching for its physical location, customer reviews and a valid phone number.
IN-PERSON SHOPPING
Don’t carry a bulky purse, which may lead to you setting it down while shopping, Meza said.
Register credit cards so you can freeze the accounts if they do get stolen.
“Men should keep wallets in their front pockets to avoid pickpocketing,” Pair added. “Never leave your purse or wallet in a shopping cart.”
CHP spokesman Martinez added many distractions abound when driving through small parking lots packed with many cars. Going slower than usual and keeping a distance from cars can help prevent accidents.
Shopping with others and walking confidently reduce your chances of being a victim. Walking with purpose and making eye contact displays confidence, Pair noted.
Be alert of your surroundings, trust your instincts and have your keys at hand when approaching your car, Pair added.
“Criminals choose the victim who looks like the easiest target,” he wrote.
MENTAL HEALTH
Licensed clinical psychologist Michael Harville can provide an exhaustive list without a second thought when asked why the so-called holiday blues may creep up at this time of year.
Many people believes it’s normal to feel holiday cheer. But, it could be overwhelming, sad, depressing or traumatic for many.
“It goes back to their very earliest memories and all that very traumatic experiences start to flash in their mind,” Harville added, who has worked as a counselor at Cal State Bakersfield for nearly 18 years.
A family member could have died around the holidays. Relationships with family could be sour. People with eating disorders may be stressed by being around heaps of food. Social anxiety sparks in settings requiring socialization, health issues, and financial concerns prevent some from gift-giving.
These are only some of feelings that could cause the holiday blues, Harville said.
But finding your triggers to help cope with feelings could provide some help. That way, preparations can be made to offset any thought spirals.
Set boundaries, Harville recommended. Just because everyone will be gathering for eight hours doesn’t mean you have to be there the entire time. If it helps, don’t go on social media to see everyone gathering and remarking about the positives of this time of year.
Holiday traditions can be predictable year after year because often they are the same, he said. So, that may provide insight into your limits.
“It’s OK to give yourself permission to not necessarily participate in the things that really aren't enjoyable or fun to you,” Harville said.
People who have very few family members or social connections also get hit hard during this time of year. He encourages them to stay away from social media if that helps and think of these days as normal rather than the holiday season.
Find activities that aren’t family related — go to the movies — if that helps, he added.
“To me, it’s have some kind of a plan,” Harville said. “Know your limits. Take care of yourself.”