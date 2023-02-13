Timing disrupts Valentine's Day routines this year

Call it love's caprice: Valentine's Day falling on a Tuesday this year — two days after the Super Bowl, as it happens — is bringing its own twists for the people whose job it is to make the day special.
It's a serendipitous turn for some businesses, in that there's less pressure for everyone to hit the town at once on a Saturday night, for example. And because it's on a weekday, office flower deliveries should be a hit.
At the same time, shoppers who maybe should have scored in the stores this weekend seem to have had something else on their mind. The NFL's longer playoff schedule delayed the Super Bowl by a week this year — like in 2022, except that time Valentine's hit the very next day, which was hard to love if you work at a florist.
"This time at least we had a Monday in between Valentine's" and the big game, Log Cabin Florist owner Hunaid Baliwala said. He noted sales were slow on Saturday and Sunday but that business was extremely busy Monday.
Owner Luigi Rienzo at Mama Tosca's Italian Restaurant couldn't be happier. He said the place is booked solid Tuesday, naturally, but that on top of that, business was strong over the weekend as some customers opted to celebrate early.
He said some will instead celebrate the day after Valentine's Day, to avoid crowds, resulting in about a week's worth of elevated sales instead of a single day.
"Everybody wants to go to Valentine's," he said. "We're lucky this year it falls on Tuesday."
Not everyone procrastinated, either. Customers came and went all weekend at Bobbi's Hallmark, co-owner Carol Rodgers reported. She added, "I would say they're a little ahead of the game this year."
If Valentine's had fallen on a weekend this year, things would have been different at House of Flowers, and not for the better. Co-owner Amanda Klawitter said she brings on extra drivers to make deliveries to offices, which doesn't work as well if people have the day off.
She was pleased to report sales have been really good this year. Plus, it's her second consecutive year seeing more pre-orders.
"I just think people are getting a little better at being organized, honestly," Klawitter said.
People's buying preferences may be changing, too. Rodgers at Bobbi's said she doesn't sell as many boxed candies as she used to for Valentine's Day. Instead, decorated truffles are the thing, she said, particularly fudge-filled, salted caramel, strawberry and Swiss mint. She added that the in-store clothing boutique is also doing well.
Baliwala is seeing a different shift in tastes. He introduced new flower arrangements this year, with more roses and hydrangeas, along with other colorful bouquets with a few roses. He also sells gift "add-ons" like candles and bracelets and vases with glass hand-blown onto wood.
But some things haven't changed.
"Dozen roses still kind of trumps them all," he said.