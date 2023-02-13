 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Timing disrupts Valentine's Day routines this year

Call it love's caprice: Valentine's Day falling on a Tuesday this year — two days after the Super Bowl, as it happens — is bringing its own twists for the people whose job it is to make the day special.

It's a serendipitous turn for some businesses, in that there's less pressure for everyone to hit the town at once on a Saturday night, for example. And because it's on a weekday, office flower deliveries should be a hit.

Coronavirus Cases