Time to check before you burn (unless it's a natural gas fireplace)

MORE INFORMATION

Daily updates on Kern County's burn status can be found online at www.valleyair.org/burnstatus, or by phone: 800-SMOG-INFO (766-4463). There's also a free mobile app called Valley Air that provides remote updates.

Information on rebates for natural gas inserts is available at www.valleyair/burncleaner. Residents looking to register their EPA-certified wood- and pellet-fueled devices can learn how at www.valleyair.org/CBYBregistration.