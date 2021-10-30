Time to check before you burn (unless it's a natural gas fireplace)

Every year the day after Halloween, when cooler weather finally settles in around Kern County, a routine kicks in that's there for the common good. And no one who enjoys a warm hearth much likes it.
It's time to start checking whether it's OK to use a residential fireplace or wood or pellet stove.
Burning wood for residential heat is one of the biggest sources of winter pollution. That's partly because cold air settling underneath relative warmth creates a pressure differential that condenses fine particulates near human breathing level.
Last year, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District prohibited all forms of wood heating in Kern County, with few exceptions, 44 times between the start of November and the end of February. That's more than four times the rate of the year before.
Conditions point to continuing restrictions this year on residential burning.
Particulates from summer's wildfires linger in stagnant air. Not enough storms are washing away a form of pollution blamed for a variety of respiratory and cardiac problems.
Think twice before attempting it on a no-burn day. The district sends out inspectors, and it has high-tech cameras that can photograph smoke rising from a chimney.
The first fine is $100; there's a half-off discount if the violator attends "smoke school," like traffic school but about the health impacts of dirty air. Repeat offenders have had to pay penalties in the thousands of dollars. Last year the district penalized 58 households for violations.
More than that, it's a matter of protecting everyone's health. Even on days when it's permitted to use a fireplace, the district asks that people don't. Trash burning is banned regardless.
"Choosing not to use your wood burning fireplace or fire pit this winter is critical in our pollution reduction efforts and key to public health," the district's executive director, Air Pollution Control Officer Samir Sheikh, said in a news release Friday.
No-burn days apply differently based on geography and heating devices.
Frazier Park and areas with no access to natural gas are generally exempt. People with certain wood or pellet stoves can apply to get certifications allowing them to burn on some days fireplace owners can't, but on particularly poor air-quality days all burning is forbidden irrespective of the device.
The air district recommends a cleaner alternative: natural gas inserts. It offers rebates of up to $3,000 for residents who want to get one, and for people who qualify as low-income the district will pay the entire cost. It also subsidizes electric heat pumps, which tend to be more expensive.
A spokeswoman for the district, Jaime Holt, switched to a natural gas insert heater years ago. She reports loving it.
For only a few hundred dollars out of pocket (they can range much higher, depending in part on what sort of gas lines the house has installed), she said, "it's a great way to heat your home."
"You can use those whenever you want because they're less polluting," Holt said.
The manager at Econo Air, 314 Union Ave., sells natural gas inserts and works with the air district to equip people with them. He has a lot to say about how efficient they are — comparable to wood stoves but cheaper, more convenient, adjustable and backed up with batteries in case the power goes out.
Manager Greg Flanagan said the devices typically heat 800 square feet, easily enough to warm anyone in the living room, where the device is usually located about 8 to 15 feet from the couch.
Wood costs more than gas and has to be purchased in advance and stored, Flanagan noted. Inserts are far more efficient than fireplaces, which he said suck in colder air even as they heat. They're on a level of efficiency similar to wood stoves, he said.
The air district used to offer rebates of no more than $1,500, he said. Now that the subsidy has increased, he said, more people are buying them, especially when the no-burn restrictions set in this time of year.
"It's a no-brainer," he said. "They're giving you $3,000. They're paying more than you are in a lot of cases. ... We sell a lot of them."