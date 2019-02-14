The California Department of Education has announced its model continuation high schools for this year, and two Bakersfield schools made the list.
Tierra Del Sol and Vista continuation high schools were two of 31 schools across the state who received the designation. The schools are recognized for the innovative programs and strategies they have put in place to help students be successful.
The schools were selected based on their application, an on-site visit and evaluation by a peer-review panel.
“We’re very proud of our schools, what the staff does for our students,” said KHSD Director of Alternative Education Roman Aguilar. “We feel like we’re doing a lot of great things at our continuation schools.”
