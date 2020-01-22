Tickets are now available for the 2020 Kern County Water Summit on March. 4.
The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Arena. Discussions about California's most critical water issues will be the main topics with keynote speaker Armando Quintero, Chair of the California Water Commission, according to a news release.
To purchase a ticket visit www.wakc.com. Deadline to reserve a ticket is Feb. 28, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.