Tickets for the Lightning in a Bottle are now on sale for those who want to book an early ticket to the music and arts festival scheduled to take place at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area from May 20 to May 25 2020.
Although Kern County supervisors have yet to sign off on the location being used for a second year in a row, organizers of the festival began selling early bird tickets on June 7.
Ticket prices range from $130 to $725 depending on amenities.
This year, the festival never exceeded 18,000 attendees at any point. Public safety officials have said they were satisfied by operations at the event, which took place May 8 to May 13.
A limit of 25,000 was set by the county, but the limit could be adjusted during negotiations for next year’s festival.
Do LaB, the organizer of Lightning in a Bottle, has submitted an application to the county to come back next year. Supervisors need to approve the event before it can officially occur.
Tickets are available at lightninginabottle.org.
