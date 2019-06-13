Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 69F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 69F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.