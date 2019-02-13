Tickets for Lightning in a Bottle went on sale Wednesday even as the site’s proposed location had not been formally approved by the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
The five-day music, arts and culture festival is supposed to take place at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area from May 8-13.
On Tuesday, supervisors delayed signing off on the location, worrying that public safety and traffic plans had not been properly vetted.
The board will reconvene on Feb. 26 for a final decision, but in the meantime, festival organizer Do LaB has commenced with ticket sales, betting that supervisors will allow the event to take place.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the festival promoter told supervisors he needed to stick to the promotion schedule so the event could be successful, and supervisors did not discourage him from making tickets available.
The festival has taken place for the last 15 years, but abruptly left Monterey County after controversy arose surrounding attendance limits being exceeded and two deaths that occurred during the event.
For the past several years, the Lighting in a Bottle has attracted some of the biggest names in electronic music. In addition to the concerts, which take place on multiple stages, health and healing sessions, yoga classes and art installations are featured at the festival.
Many of the attendees camp on the festival grounds throughout the event.
Tickets for 2019 attendees became available Wednesday, with early bird tickets offered Thursday.
A four-day festival pass cost between $300 and $350, with early purchasers receiving the cheaper price.
Five-day passes cost between $360 and $410. Attendees will be able to drive vehicles, trailers and RVs onto festival grounds for a fee.
Tickets for busses from Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego will also be available.
