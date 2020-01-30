The 41st annual Garces Gala will take place Feb. 22. This year’s theme is Garces Gowns and Bakersfield Sound.
Over the last 40 years, the Garces Gala has raised more than $10 million for the benefit of Garces students. The goal is to raise $300,000 this year. Proceeds will help support current academic and extra-curricular student programs.
The formal event includes a gourmet dinner prepared by Garces alumna Lisa Borda of Bord A Petite, a fine wine auction, a silent auction and live auction. Some of the auction items this year include tickets and accommodations for the 2020 PBR National Finals in Las Vegas, a trip to either Nashville, Memphis or New Orleans, VIP Dodger tickets and VIP Day at the Races at both Del Mar and Santa Anita. Local band Truxton Mile will provide the entertainment for the night.
A reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and auctions at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $175 per person, $1,400 for a table of eight and $1,750 for a table of 10. Sponsorships are available. Reservations are required as seating is limited.
Tickets can be purchased online at garces.org/giving/garces-gala/ or by contacting Tonya Abbott at 327-2578 ext. 118.
