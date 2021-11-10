Tickets for Bakersfield Condors' Teddy Bear Toss go on sale

Tickets for the annual Teddy Bear Toss are on sale.
The Bakersfield Condors will face off against the San Diego Gulls at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Nov. 27 — the Saturday after Thanksgiving. No matter which team comes out on top, the real winners are the children who will be receiving stuffed animals tossed onto the ice.
This season the bears and other animals will be collected by United Way of Kern County, which in turn will distribute the bears to nonprofits. Over the years, more than 140,000 stuffed animals have been thrown on the ice for charity.
Kids are free for all November home games with the purchase of an adult ticket at the box office.
Tickets can be purchased at AXS.