Garces Memorial High School has announced its annual Holy Smoke BBQ Fundraiser will be a drive-thru and delivery occasion this year.
“As they say ‘where there’s a will there’s a way,’” the school wrote in a news release Tuesday.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, with drive-thru locations placed around the Garces Memorial football field.
Tickets will be $35 per person, with meals consisting of a filet and other fixings prepared by The BBQ Factory, along with a chocolate chip cookie from Jake’s Original Tex Mex. Those who order 10 tickets will have the option of the meals being delivered to one location. For parties that order 20 or more tickets, deliveries will be available for two locations.
For ticket and sponsorship information, call 327-2578 ext. 118 or visit www.garces.org/giving/holy-smoke-bbq.
Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 8 and no tickets will be sold at the door.
Proceeds from the fundraiser help fund academic and extracurricular activities offered to students.
