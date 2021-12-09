Thursday morning rain prelude to 'robust storm system' coming next week

Kern County received about one-tenth of an inch of rain Thursday morning, about half of what was expected for the day, but it’s only a prelude for what’s to come next week, according to weather officials.
The rainfall is expected to subside as the day goes on, according to Andy Bollendacher in the Hanford office of the National Weather Service, with a light snow at elevations of about 5,000 feet and higher.
“When things are all said and done by this evening, you might see (the total) go up to about .2 of an inch, but I would say that the majority of the rain that’s going to fall has already fallen,” he added.
And while the weekend is expected to be dry, next week is going to be a different story, he added.
“A much slower mover and robust storm system is going to move into the area late Monday through Tuesday,” he said.
There wasn’t a lot of snow expected in Kern County below 5,000 feet this week, as “most of the snow has been in the north, the moisture is kind of rolling out of the system as it goes over the mountains,” he said.
However, next week, the rain totals for Bakersfield through next Tuesday call for about three-quarters of an inch of rain, with most of that coming Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. Those same areas at 5,000 feet and above could see as much as a foot to a foot and a half of snow next week, according to the forecast. Snow is not expected on the Grapevine, he added.
“In the foothill areas, you may see like an inch to an inch and a half of rain. Levels are going to be on the low side for this system,” according to Bollendacher, “which is kind of a saving grace, because it’ll reduce the chance of flooding over some of the burn (areas) we’ve had.”
The Kern County Public Health Services Department didn’t want to take any chances with respect to flooding, partnering with the state’s Office of Emergency Services to provide a debris-removal program for homeowners and property owners who sustained damage caused by the French Fire.
"Weather can have an impact on properties damaged by wildfires, especially if flooding occurs as there is a potential for contaminants to be carried into waterways and further spread from the damaged properties," said Michelle Corson, program manager and PIO for Kern County Public Health. "Also, debris cleanup offers erosion control and will clean up any contaminants before they can spread further by rain and flooding. We urge residents to take advantage of the debris removal program as soon as possible to help protect themselves and their neighbors by safely removing toxic materials from your property."
For more information about the program, residents can contact Kern County Public Health’s Environmental Health Division by phone at 661-862-8740 or email wildfirecleanup@kerncounty.com or visit kernpublichealth.com.