Thursday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Thursday, Sept. 30
Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Maddie & Tae • 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
KC Loop: Great American Duck Races • 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Zapata Y Su Sonora: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Recreacion Musical: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Groove Empire: 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Magic with Gus Flamingo: Main Plaza Stage
NOTE: The Kern County Department of Public Health Services recommends all visitors wear a mask at indoor venues at the fair.
For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.