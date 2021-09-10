Thunderstorms near Lake Isabella help extinguish French Fire

The Lake Isabella area, where the almost 27,000-acre French Fire is burning, saw about half an inch of rain Thursday night, which helped to contain flames, said Mac McFarland, Operations section chief with the Great Basin Team six.
Strong winds also swept over the area, but all the containment lines held, McFarland said. The fire is 87 percent contained.
The fire is expected to be fully contained Saturday and then turned over to the local district, McFarland added. Uncontained flames, located west of the fire’s perimeter, are not expected to spread, said Travis Mason-Bushman, a public information officer with the U.S. Forest Service.
There are no evacuation orders or warnings. The Kern County Office of Emergency Services opened a Local Assistance Center that offers services such as information services on disaster relief, replacing records lost in the fire and other services.
The center will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Faith Community Church at 20 Panorama Drive, Wofford Heights. Nonprofits including Red Cross, CityServe, Victims Chaplains Association and Mennonite Disaster Services will also be present.