TEHACHAPI — Going out with a noontime roar and winding down Tehachapi Mountain Festival weekend and its many activities is the Thunder on the Mountain Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show.
More than 260 cars and 50 motorcycles were positioned for viewing in downtown Tehachapi Sunday morning. Right at noon owners started up their vehicles an a deafening crescendo of heavy horsepower sounds filled the city with revving engines.
Noisy, yes, but all for a good cause.
“In the past, to date, shows have raised almost $500,000 that went to benefit local schools, charities, service organizations and veterans groups. It's an important goal of our group to give back to our community," show chairman Mike McHenry said.
Each vehicle entered is judged by class and condition and trophies are given out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.