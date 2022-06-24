Thunder Fire burning south of Bakersfield nearly contained

The Kern County Fire Department reported the Thunder Fire, burning south of Bakersfield, has been nearly contained.
Acres burned remained steady Thursday night, and by Friday morning firefighters did not report a change in the approximately 2,466 acres that have been scorched. The number of acres burned ticked up slightly to 2,478. However, the containment grew Friday to about 80 percent with 311 personnel battling the blaze.
The fire raged southeast of Interstate 5 and Edmonston Pumping Plant Road. Fire officials said the cause was lightning.