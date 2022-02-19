Through her family's tragedy, Olivia Kerchner learned how to help others survive, thrive

Kern County native Olivia Kerchner believes that even terrible tragedy can be transformed into a force for good.
On Dec. 19, 1999, the lives of Olivia and John Kerchner were forever altered when John, a U.S. Marine, crashed his motorcycle while returning home from a military field operation in Twentynine Palms.
John, just 24 at the time, suffered terrible damage to his body, including traumatic brain injuries that would affect parts of his brain that control motor skills, cognitive processes and some short-term memory.
"Two (Marine) officers showed up at my door. It was very scary," Kerchner remembered. "I had a newborn baby and a 2-year-old at home."
John was airlifted to a hospital in Palm Springs, 2½ hours away from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, where he was stationed and the young couple had been living.
Olivia's parents were able to help with the children, but it was only the beginning of a 22-year journey that continues to this day.
"John was in a coma for nearly four months," Olivia said. "I was sleeping in the hospitals by pushing two chairs together."
After six months in four hospitals, the Kerchners moved in with Olivia's parents in Delano. But the bit of rehabilitation he had received ended with the move home, and John's health, both physical and emotional, began to decline.
In 2002, the year that John was medically retired from the Marines, Olivia moved her family into a home in Bakersfield.
"There were good days and bad days," she remembered.
But John's behavior had become destructive. He was angry and he couldn't control it. Olivia wanted to get John into the Centre for Neuro Skills in Bakersfield, but the VA, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, would not pay for it.
"For almost five years, I had been taking care of John and my children at home," she said.
In 2005, John suffered a fall, injuring his brain yet again.
"That seemed to push the urgency that he needed to be in a rehabilitation program," Olivia recalled.
She wanted him in the Centre for Neuro Skills, or CNS. She had been communicating with doctors and administrators at the facility for years — and somehow, in 2005, she was able to get John into the program.
"That was the beginning of the miracle of John getting what he needed," she said. "I became very invested in educating myself in traumatic brain injury."
Stacy Persel, national director for admissions, has worked at CNS for some 33 years. She said Olivia had been working to get her husband into the Centre's rehab program long before it finally happened.
In fact, Persel was responsible for admitting John to the Centre all those years ago, and she has watched Olivia as the wife and mother navigated a course through difficulty and sorrow to arrive to where she and John are at today.
"She advocated for her husband," Persel said. "She finished school."
In 2007, Olivia went back to college to earn a bachelor's degree in psychology.
"I used John's GI Bill," she said. "I graduated in 2010."
In the meantime, Persel and others at the Centre realized they had an opportunity to hire an individual to work with the families of loved ones who had suffered a TBI — someone who had the experience they needed, someone with a passion to help those navigating the same path she had been on for more than a decade.
The wife and mother became the Centre's aftercare coordinator, staying in touch with patients after treatment has been completed, sometimes for 10 years or more.
She advocates for patients, locates resources in the communities in which they live, provides moral support and much more.
She also helps facilitate a family support group that meets weekly in a telehealth remote format.
Machaela Foote, a Northern California resident, is in Olivia's support group. In a way, she's a version of Kerchner 22 years ago: a young mom of three whose husband was injured with a TBI.
"We really resonated with each other," Foote said.
"She has felt what I was feeling, having been at the very same spot I have been.
"I honestly don't know where I would be without her help," Foote said. "For Olivia to come up and walk beside me, it's been a key element in my healing."
Do her patients or family members need a local therapist? Help with insurance? Are former patients experiencing vision or speech issues? Not only does Kerchner ask about cognition and motor skills, she wants to know about hygiene, safety issues, cooking skills, money management and overall behavior.
And she's built a system, a database, to enter and track the data for years.
"She's a perfect fit for that role," Persel told The Californian.
"Sometimes I think we were the lucky ones to have convinced her to take on that job," she said. "Her wealth of experience really makes Olivia invaluable."
But Kerchner has come to realize that helping others helps her.
"It's more than just a job," she said. "These are people's lives I'm trying to make better."
Kerchner has become a model for hope at CNS, a traveler through tragedy who has made the journey and come out on the other side.
The members of the support group know she has been there, been where they are now.
"She's walked a mile in their shoes," Persel said. "And they know it."
Rather than let tragedy destroy her and her family, Kerchner has found joy in helping others.
Even as they help her.