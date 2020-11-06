Three weeks after Kern County supervisors went against the recommendation of its public health department and declined to approve a $1 million contract to a grassroots coalition for COVID-19 outreach in vulnerable communities, the board will meet for the first time again Tuesday with no plans to publicly discuss the issue or award the money to another group to do the work.
The only mention of the issue on the board's agenda is an item set for closed session regarding a potential lawsuit from the ACLU of Southern California alleging the board violated the First Amendment by retaliating against a potential contractor based on political views.
"In under an hour, the Board of Supervisors nixed two urgently needed, painstakingly designed COVID-19 outreach contracts. It did so in disregard of First Amendment values that it was duty bound to uphold," ACLU attorney Jordan Wells wrote in a letter to Kern County Counsel earlier in the week. The letter said legal remedies would be pursued if action wasn't taken to reconsider the contracts.
Kern County Counsel Margo A. Raison said by email Friday she disagrees with the ACLU's assertions.
At issue is how the county plans to use millions of dollars made available by the state to counties to conduct public awareness campaigns in hard-to-reach, disadvantaged communities. So far, the only money awarded went to the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Building Healthy Communities Kern, a collection of grassroots organizations that have worked together in Kern for more than a decade, had been slated to receive $1.2 million to carry a detailed plan to distribute health and education materials to the vulnerable communities. The organization had already hired and trained the 30 canvassers to deliver the multilingual materials directly to residents. But county supervisors ultimately declined to authorize the contract, citing some political posts the group had made on social media over the summer.
Supervisor David Couch, who represents many of the outlying communities with high rates of COVID-19 such as Wasco, McFarland, Arvin and Lamont, worked with Building Healthy Communities Kern to develop the outreach plan and then connected the group with the Public Health Services Department, which ultimately felt the group was well-positioned to help the county meet state health equity metrics to allow the economy to further reopen.
However, on the day of the vote to authorize the contract, Supervisor Zack Scrivner objected to the contract on grounds that Building Healthy Communities Kern had made Facebook posts calling for defunding local law enforcement agencies.
“I think to myself of the hundreds and hundreds of law enforcement officers that have been injured throughout the country with all of the protests, the rioting, the billions of dollars in property that has been destroyed,” Scrivner said during the meeting. “I think how our sheriff’s department, our deputies and our law enforcement would feel if the county of Kern contracts with an organization that is calling for their defunding.”
Couch was absent from the meeting and supervisors Mike Maggard and Mick Gleason supported Scrivner in refusing to fund the the contracts and they were never ratified.
Couch this week refused to comment on the matter, citing possible litigation from ACLU.
Another firm, Adelante Strategies, had expected to receive $250,000 from the same grant source to conduct a multicultural marketing campaign in support of Building Healthy Communities Kern, but its hopes were also thwarted when supervisors linked the two groups together. Reyna Olaguez is owner of Adelante Strategies and also the communications director for Building Health Communities. Olaguez's Adelante Strategies had recently been contracted by the county to do census outreach in the same communities and was caught off guard by the controversy.
Olaguez said Friday she still hoped to reach a resolution with supervisors on the two contracts.
Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said his office is still "exploring options and what the best way forward is" to distribute the funding and reach the targeted communities.