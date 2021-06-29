Three-Way Chevrolet donates vehicle for second annual Houchin contest

Local car dealership Three-Way Chevrolet Co. is donating a vehicle that will be given later this year to one lucky blood donor at Houchin Community Blood Bank.
The still-unidentified vehicle will go to the winner of a contest extending from Thursday to Oct. 31. People donating whole blood, plasma or platelets at Houchin during that time will have their name added to a drawing.
Last year, a similar contest helped bring in more than 12,000 donations, Houchin said Tuesday.
"The entire team here at Three-Way Chevrolet Co. is once again proud to partner with Houchin Community Blood Bank to raise community awareness that by donating blood you are giving the gift of life to someone in need," dealership President and CEO Ted Nicholas said in a news release.
Exactly what kind of vehicle Three-Way will donate has not been disclosed. The winner will be announced during the first week of November.
Houchin noted that donating whole blood offers two chances to enter the drawing, because such donations can be done every 56 days. Contributing plasma offers four chances (one donation every four weeks) and platelet donors get 16 chances because those contributions can be made weekly.
Donation appointments can be made over the phone by calling 661-323-4222, or going online at www.hcbb.com/schedule.
Houchin blood donation centers are located at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave.