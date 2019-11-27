The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three suspects responsible for vandalism of the 18th Street parking structure on Nov. 13.
BPD described the suspects as in their mid-teens. According to BPD, one suspect is Hispanic, with short black hair and was wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans during the time of the incident; the second suspect is also Hispanic, according to BPD, with short black hear, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident; and the third suspect is black, according to BPD, and was was wearing a do-rag, a white striped shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
BPD asks that anyone with information on the incident call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
