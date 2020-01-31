Two children and an adult became ill from carbon monoxide in their home early Friday, the Kern County Fire Department said in a press release.
The three individual were transported to a hospital for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
The house had no carbon monoxide alarm installed, the department said.
The location of the incident was not provided.
