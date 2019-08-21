The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying suspects wanted for theft from a vehicle and credit card fraud.
The theft occurred on July 31 at about 9:15 p.m. on the 4200 block of Akers Road. Later that evening, a credit card that was taken in the theft was fraudulently charged at Walmart at 5075 Gosford Road.
BPD described the first suspect as a 30- to 35-year-old woman with long black hair. She was wearing a blue shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident. The second was a 25- to 30-year-old man with a medium build and a mustache. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and a black and orange San Francisco Giants hat at the time of the incident.
The third suspect is a man in his 30s with a thin build and dark complexion. He was seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, jeans and a camouflage hat.
Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD Officer Salazar at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.