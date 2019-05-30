The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects responsible for a commercial burglary that involved a stolen tractor on Saturday.
The burglary occurred in the 200 block of Sumner Street just after 5 a.m., according to BPD.
The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man. At the time of the burglary he was wearing a light colored button-up shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and carrying a backpack, according to BPD.
The second suspect is described as an African American man, heavy built. At the time of the burglary he was wearing a blue baseball cap, black jacket, light colored pants and carrying a dark colored backpack, according to BPD.
The third suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman with dark hair tied in a bun. At the time of the burglary she was wearing a dark colored T-shirt an "S" Superhero logo and tan or pink pants, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.