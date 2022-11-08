Three seats remain up in the air for Kern High

It's too early to call three separate races that could have a major impact on one of the state's largest high school districts.
The Kern High School District's governing board had three races on the ballot Tuesday, for areas 1, 4 and 5, with all three incumbents seeking to hold on to their respective seats.
With three of the board's five seats up for grabs, the election is a pivotal one for candidates who discussed concerns about everything from how the opioid crisis recently has impacted local campuses to how COVID-19 was handled to more traditional concerns, such as how to best prepare local students for their post-high school pathways.
In Area 1, which is primarily the northern end of the district, incumbent and former teacher Cynthia Brakeman is seeking to keep her seat in a race against challenger Derek Tisinger, a retired fire captain.
As of 10:11 p.m., with only a portion of the returns tallied, Tisinger garnered a lead with 66.26 percent, or 4,725 votes, versus 33.74 percent for Brakeman, who had 2,406 votes.
In Area 4, which is close to the center of the map for the Kern High School District's boundaries, Jan Graves is trying to fend off a challenge from three contenders, Martin Higuera, Lillian Lopez and Kathy Scrivner. Graves and Scrivner are former educators, whereas Higuera is a relatively recent Centennial High alum and Lopez identified as a parent of children in the district.
As of press time, Scrivner led her race with 47.16 percent or 3,882 votes, compared to 2,550 votes or 30.98 percent for the Graves. Lopez was in third as of press time with 16.43 percent or 1,352 votes. Higuera had garnered 447 votes with the early returns, or 5.43 percent.
In Area 5, trustee and local homebuilder Bryan Batey, who represents an area that includes West, South and Ridgeview high schools within its borders, is seeking to keep his seat in a race against Michelle Shaw, who leads a nonprofit that helps "(at-risk) young men."
As of 10:11 p.m., the returns available had Batey holding on to a lead over Shaw, 52.14 percent (3,366 votes) to 47.86 percent (3,090 votes).