Three restored signs bump up the history (and the neon glow) at Kern County Museum

Many of the historic eateries, retail stores and service shops that once thrived beneath Kern County's neon lights have closed for good.
"But they will be remembered," promised Mike McCoy, executive director of the Kern County Museum.
Helping people remember local history is McCoy's stock-in-trade, and to that end, the museum's Neon Plaza has added three historic neons to its outdoor display in recent weeks.
One is the pistachio-green Hoyett's Drive-In sign — with white lettering and a yellow arrow pointing at a downward angle. The sandwich shop did business at 727 Sixth St. in Wasco for more than seven decades before it closed last year, another casualty of the pandemic.
A second sign mounted in the plaza is the bright-red Sinaloa Mexican Food sign. Like Hoyett's, Sinaloa lasted more than 70 years, finally closing in January 2019. The heavily weathered sign remained where it was — at the top of its sign pole — for two years before the museum was able to give it a new home earlier this year.
Eddie Valdez, the museum's director of maintenance, had to clean out several pigeon skeletons and other things from the interior of the sign before it could be restored. But now it looks almost new.
The third addition to the plaza may be McCoy's sentimental favorite.
Vincent's Cyclery & Sporting Goods opened at 1723 18th St. on March 20, 1934, and owner Vincent Clerou worked at his store until the day before he died, Sept. 15, 1996.
McCoy remembers getting his first bicycle from Clerou, as countless other Kern County schoolchildren also did.
Thanks to a number of generous local sponsors, McCoy has been able to keep up with an astonishing number of classic neons that have become available.
"Now, thanks to (The Californian) we are up to 25 signs," McCoy said.
The "flood" started with the newspaper's coverage of the rescue of the Amestoy's sign in 2018, he said. Since then, the museum's neon collection has tripled.
"Once that was done, it got the ball rolling."
"I blame you," McCoy said, laughing.
If you're wondering whether the museum might be running out of space for more glowing neon, there are no worries on that score.
Brenna Charatsaris, events director at the museum, said the Neon Plaza nearly doubled in size after the museum paved an adjacent grassy area that was being unused.
Before the improvements, the plaza could accommodate a maximum of 350 guests for company gatherings, private parties, nonprofit fundraisers and other galas. Now the location can handle 500 to 600 guests.
"It makes it so much easier for us," Charatsaris said.
The events coordinator is developing plans for a public unveiling of the expanded Neon Plaza called "Get Lit."
But concerns over public health guidelines and the related problem of not being able to get a permit to serve liquor have pushed the Neon Plaza's coming out party to next spring.
Without permission to serve adult beverages, and the fundraising prowess that brings, the decision was made to postpone.
"We couldn't do Get Lit because no one was going to be able to get lit," she quipped.
The museum is more than ready for a return to some kind of normalcy, Charatsaris said. In the meantime, it has plenty of room for more people.
And more neon.