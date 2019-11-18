A man was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening and then hit by three more vehicles while he lay injured in the street.
Bakersfield police said in a news release an adult male was crossing Brundage Lane just east of Union Avenue around 5:35 p.m. in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle driving westbound. The man fell into the eastbound lane as a result of the impact and was then hit by three additional vehicles, police said.
All but one of the vehicles fled the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
