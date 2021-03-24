Three northbound lanes on portion of Highway 99 will be closed overnight

Three lanes will be closed overnight on northbound Highway 99 from the Ming Avenue off-ramp to the Highway 58 connector ramp.
The closures will take place from Thursday at 11 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m., according to a news release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
One lane will remain open at all times during the closures. Also, the off-ramp at Ming Avenue and the connector ramp at Highway 58 will remain open, the news release said.
The closure is needed for K-rail removal, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.