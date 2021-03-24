You have permission to edit this article.
Three northbound lanes on portion of Highway 99 will be closed overnight

Three lanes will be closed overnight on northbound Highway 99 from the Ming Avenue off-ramp to the Highway 58 connector ramp.

The closures will take place from Thursday at 11 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m., according to a news release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

One lane will remain open at all times during the closures. Also, the off-ramp at Ming Avenue and the connector ramp at Highway 58 will remain open, the news release said.

The closure is needed for K-rail removal, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

